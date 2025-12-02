NPP revamps Manipur leadership as Conrad K Sangma welcomes new state chief

National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma highlighted the party’s organisational reset in Manipur as he formally welcomed newly-appointed state unit chief Lorho S Pfoze during a programme held in Shillong on December 2.

Sangma, who also serves as Meghalaya’s chief minister, used the event to underscore the party’s intention to strengthen its political base in Manipur ahead of key political cycles. He said the new leadership team would be central to expanding the party’s reach and improving coordination across districts.

Alongside Pfoze, Sangma recognised Rameshwar M Singh as leader of the legislative party and Loken Singh as chief whip. Working presidents Noorul Hasan and Janghemlung Panmei were also felicitated at the gathering.

Founded by the late PA Sangma in 2013, the NPP has gradually built influence in Manipur, gaining its first significant foothold during the 2017 assembly elections and consolidating its position further in 2022 with multiple wins.

Sangma later posted a message on Twitter congratulating Pfoze and expressing confidence that the refreshed team would “serve the people of Manipur with renewed confidence” and work collectively to advance the party’s mission in the state.