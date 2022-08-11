The National People’s Party (NPP) has said that it will not forge pre-poll alliances with other political parties ahead of the upcoming Legislative Assembly Election next year.

This was stated by the national vice president of the NPP and current deputy CM of Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong who maintained that the NPP ‘will fight the upcoming elections on its own and is confident to lead the government in 2023.’

Tyngsong was reacting to a recent statement by the BJP State President Ernest Mawrie who said that the BJP will not be aligning with the NPP in the 2023 election.

“I wish them (BJP) all the best as we are also not willing to work with the BJP since we don’t have any pre-understanding with anybody, we stand on our own as NPP,” said Tyngsong.

“Similar statements have also come not only from the BJP but from the UDP and other political parties as well that they would like to fight the 2023 polls on their own”, added the Dy CM.

“So there is no question of pre-understandings or pre-poll alliance. So let us cross the bridge after the election once the counting takes place, so let us see,” he said.

Tynsong said the intention of the NPP is very clear -- that it will form the government on its own in 2023.

“Immediately after the general elections are over, we will form the government on our own,” he said.

Stating that the NPP’s fight is with “everybody”, the deputy chief minister said: “Don’t say the tough fight will be between UDP and NPP. The tough fight will be among the candidates of each and every constituency, it is like that. However, we will do well and will do better in both the Khasi and Garo-populated regions.”