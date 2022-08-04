The National People's Youth Front (NPYF), the youth wing of the National People's Party (NPP), has condemned the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) for claiming all credits for the expected tabling of the Khasi and Garo languages indigenous to Meghalaya in the 8th Schedule.

Bajop Pyngrope, MDC of the Rambrai Constituency, showed ‘unacceptability’ of the TMC claiming full credit for the discussion regarding the inclusion of the Khasi and Garo languages in Parliament.

"As for the NPYF, we strongly condemn them because they are trying to take credit for the situation because the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages has not started in the past few years In fact, it started way back in 1992 when the Manipuri Language was included in the 8th schedule. That was when the fight started, where people from all walks of life, leaders, and lecturers from our state have raised their voice and concern that it is high time for the Khasi and Garo languages to be included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution," stated Bajop.

Adding to this, Bajop also praised the many past leaders of the state who have worked hard to see the inclusion of the Khasi and Garo languages in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

"We would like to thank the Khasi Authors Society and mostly our two honourable MPs, one from the Lok Sabha, Madam Agatha Sangma, and one from the Rajya Sabha, Sir Dr. Kharlukhi, who in the past few years have raised their voice for the people of the state regarding the inclusion of these two languages in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. Most importantly, we would also like to thank the MDA government for passing a resolution in the assembly including these two languages in the 8th Schedule and taking up this matter with the Union Government," stated Pyngrope.

In his briefing, he also praised those who had raised the issue, including the TMC MP, but he also condemned the TMC's claim that the success of the demand for state language inclusion was solely due to them.