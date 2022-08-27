The National Committee meeting of the National People’s Party was held today at Constitution of India Club in New Delhi chaired by NPP Chief Conrad K Sangma along with other leaders of the party.

The meeting was attended by members of the national committee and president’s of different states units.

During the meeting, the party discussed on the upcoming elections in the State of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland.

Briefing the media, NPP Chief Conrad K Sangma said that the party is gearing up for the upcoming polls.

When asked by media if NPP will forge any alliance with BJP, Conrad said that NPP will go for polls alone and will not forge any alliance with BJP or any other political parties.

“We are not going to contest next assembly elections in alliance with anyone, including the BJP”, he said.

“Transitions and transformations take place all the time. It is nothing new. And the relationship between BJP and other political parties is something I feel I shouldn’t comment on it. But speaking from our point of view, we follow certain principles. When we fight elections, we fight on our own,” added Sangma.

On Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) entry in Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma said that they have captured the space of the opposition but it has created further fraction within its own party.

TMC had entered Meghalaya and is trying to create noise but it is not simple that by massive publicity they would make any impact, the NPP chief remarked.

During the national committee meeting, the decision to form different committees to further strengthen the party and activities were chalked out.