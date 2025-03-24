The National Testing Agency (NTA) has relocated examination centres for most Meghalaya students from Guwahati to Shillong following intervention from the state government.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced the development on Twitter on Monday, March 24, expressing gratitude to NTA officials and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Happy that NTA has shifted most of the students of Meghalaya from Guwahati centre to Shillong centre after the intervention of the State Government. Thank the officials of NTA and Hon'ble @dpradhanbjp ji for his continuous support and understanding," Sangma tweeted.

The relocation comes after Sangma's March 17 appeal to the Ministry of Education and NTA, highlighting the logistical and financial challenges faced by Meghalaya students assigned to centres in neighbouring Assam.

"I have requested the Ministry of Education and the NTA to intervene in allotting CUET examination centres within Meghalaya for our students. Many students are being assigned Guwahati centres, causing inconvenience. Hopeful that the issue will be resolved," the Chief Minister had stated on social media.

The initial allocation of exam centres outside Meghalaya had sparked widespread concern, particularly among students from remote areas who would have struggled to travel to Guwahati. Several student organizations had joined the call for local examination centres in Shillong and other major towns within the state.

State education department officials had also escalated the matter to relevant authorities. The NTA's decision to relocate the centres represents a significant relief for affected students, who can now take their exams closer to home.