NTPC to establish STEM laboratories in 27 schools of Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district

State-run power company NTPC Limited on April 30 announced that it will set up educational STEM laboratories in 27 government schools in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.



According to an official statement, NTPC signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Ri-Bhoi District Administration for establishing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) laboratories aimed at promoting scientific learning and innovation among students.



The company stated that the project will be implemented by NTPC’s Bongaigaon unit located in Kokrajhar district of Assam.



The initiative is expected to strengthen science and technology education in government schools and provide students with improved access to practical and modern learning facilities.