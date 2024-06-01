A delegation from the Government of Odisha's Women and Child Development Department concluded a three-day exposure visit to Meghalaya on May 31, aimed at strengthening collaborative governance and exchanging knowledge on Early Childhood Development (ECD) initiatives.

The visit focused on gaining insights into Meghalaya's best practices in mobilising collective actions to improve nutrition status of Severely Acute Malnourished (SAM) children through the Problem Driven Iterative Adaptation (PDIA) approach and observing interventions and practices adopted under the Poshan Abhiyan.

Between 2020-21, Meghalaya achieved a remarkable 91.3% reduction in SAM cases and 94% reduction in Moderately Acute Malnutrition (MAM) cases within 12 months through collaborative cross-departmental efforts.

During their stay, the Odisha team, comprising officials from the Women and Child Development Department, visited Bhoirymbong and Umrynjah Anganwadi centres, observed preschool activities, and witnessed the collaboration between Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Society (MSRLS) and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) for egg distribution in Thadlaskein through Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Priyadarsini Mohanty, Technical Lead & Consultant (ECCE), lauded Meghalaya's distribution of eggs through SHGs and the state's collaboration with faith-based leaders and community institutions to promote ECD and nutrition practices.

The Odisha delegation commended Meghalaya's inter-departmental convergence model, where four departments – Health, Social Welfare, Education, and Community and Rural Development – work together towards achieving ECD goals, calling it a "holistic approach" and a "unique initiative."

The team also appreciated the efforts of Community Gender and Health Activists (CGHAs) in distributing Take-Home Rations (THR) in villages not covered under ICDS, terming it a "state innovation worthy of recognition."

In a debriefing session with state officials, including Principal Secretary & Development Commissioner Sampath Kumar and Director of Social Welfare Department CD Lyngwa, the Odisha team acknowledged Meghalaya's political leadership's commitment to allocating resources for the holistic ECD Mission.

The exposure visit is part of a knowledge-sharing partnership between the two states, with Meghalaya's ECD team and officials also conducting learning visits to Odisha in December 2022 and May 2024.

Both states expressed their commitment to nurturing the full potential of children through cross-learning, adaptation, and collaborative efforts, setting the stage for future collaborations and mutual understanding.