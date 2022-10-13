Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui raising concerns on the rising usage of tear-gas on protesters stated that if it was found that the use of tear gas against protesting teachers last week went beyond what the law allows, action will be taken against the authorities involved.

The Meghalaya Government Lower Primary Contractual Teachers' Association (MGLPSTA) stormed the state's Secretariat Building in Shillong, supported by family members

on October 6.

Despite the presence of women and children, security forces used tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Surprisingly, no female police officers were dispatched to handle the commotion, and only male officers were deployed.

Many people, including the opposition TMC, condemned the incident. Leaders of the United Democratic Party have also urged Rymbui to take action, citing the incident's widespread condemnation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator AL Hek on October 7 condemned the tear gas incident on October 6 and demand the step down of the Home Minister on Moral grounds.

Rymbui's UDP colleagues defended him, claiming it was impossible for the minister to make judgments on many topics affecting teachers since the finance department was not under his control.

According to the home minister, everyone in a coalition administration has a common obligation to serve Meghalaya. “It's not a question of one man, but we have to see if we can together resolve the issue at hand, we should resolve it”, he added.