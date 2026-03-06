One dead, three injured as coal-laden truck overturns in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills

One woman died and three others sustained injuries after a coal-laden truck skidded off the road and overturned in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya on the night of March 5, police said.

The accident took place along National Highway 6 when the truck, which was carrying coal, reportedly lost control and overturned after skidding off the road. According to police, the vehicle was travelling from Khliehriat towards Lumshnong when the driver lost control near Byrdih village.

Superintendent of Police Jagpal Singh Dhanoa said the truck veered off the road and overturned into the low-lying area on the right side of the highway. All four occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries in the accident and were rushed to Khliehriat Civil Hospital for treatment.

Authorities later confirmed that one of the injured, a woman, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and said that further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. The case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Standard Operating Procedure governing such road accidents.