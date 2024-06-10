One person was killed and a child injured after a truck collided with a two-wheeler at Lad Umroi, Meghalaya, on June 10.

The victim has been identified as Tripash Sangma who was travelling towards Shillong city with his son on a scooty.

According to media reports, the driver of the 14-wheeler truck has been identified as Sunil Kumar Jha who reportedly took a sharp turn following which the scooty skidded and the rider was crushed underneath the truck despite efforts to stop the two-wheeler.

While the injured child was shifted to Umsning CHC for treatment, the body of the rider was shifted to Nongpoh Civil Hospital for further examination.



However, the Additional District Magistrate of Nongpoh allowed that the postmortem examination would not be conducted on the request of the bereaved relatives.

Further details are awaited.