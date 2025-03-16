As tension over the functioning of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) persists, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma defended the university, praising it as one of the best institutions in the state.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sangma emphasized that the university has consistently followed all prescribed procedures, rules, and laws while maintaining high standards of education.

"I have stated this many times without any apprehension," said Sangma, highlighting the quality of education and noting that many students are benefiting from the institute’s offerings.

Without mentioning the arrest of Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, the Chief Minister cited a recent individual case involving the university and clarified that it falls under the purview of the Assam police. He refrained from commenting further, given that the case is ongoing in another state.

Sangma assured that the law would prevail and all matters would be resolved according to legal procedures.

USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque was remanded to judicial custody by the Sonitpur Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court at Tezpur on March 14, following his arrest by the district police.

Hoque was arrested for allegedly promising students to allow unfair means in exams.

CJM H J Kashyap heard the pleas of both Haque's lawyer and the public prosecutor, and directed that he should be produced before the court on March 18.