Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on September 25 said that the oneness of India is its strength and the diversity that India boasts of is something to be proud of.

He said this while addressing a public meeting in Meghalaya's Shillong.

"The oneness of India is its strength. The diversity that India boasts of is something to be proud of. The invaders saw this differently and the world thinks that we are different and hence we are separate whereas India says Unity in Diversity,'' he added.

He said that this is the specialty of India which has been there for ages, adding, ''We have been one always and when we forget this, we lost our independence. Hence, we must make sure that we become one and make our country stronger and more self-reliant''.

''We all have to work for this Unity,'' he added.

Bhagwat also spoke about about the founder of RSS Dr Hedgawar and how he dedicated his life to the service of the Nation.

Further, he also Bhagwat narrated different inspiring incidents related to the Sangh founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar who was a born patriot.

''We are an ancient nation since time immemorial, but due to forgetting our civilizational motto and values, we lost our freedom. Our binding force among one another is our inherent faith in our age-old value which lies in spirituality,'' he stressed.

He further said that these values of this country's eternal civilization have been named as Hindutva by people outside our country.

''We are Hindus, but there is no particular definition of Hindu, although it's our identity. Both the terms Bharatiya and Hindu are synonyms. It is a geo-cultural identity in fact,'' the Sarsanghchalak pointed out.

He also added that the Sangh teaches to sacrifice for the country giving up one's individual selfish ends, adding, ''The RSS draws this tradition of sacrifice from this country's ancient history. Our ancestors had visited different lands beyond and had departed the same values to Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and many other countries''.



''We are following the same tradition today even. Dr Bhagwat referred to the examples of how during the COVID crisis Bharat had served humanity by sending vaccines to different countries and also, not so long ago, our country stood with SriLanka during their worst ever economic crisis,'' he said.

The Sarsanghchalak further emphasized how Sangh for five generations with the help of dedicated swayamsevaks doing the national reconstruction work since 1925.

''Sangh is not just another organization working for making the organization itself strong, but the real mission is to make this society organized in order to make Bharat attain her all-around development,'' he added.

Dignitaries like Munujik Khongjrim, President, RSS East Khasi Hills and Ri-bhoi, Dr Umesh Chakraborty, Sanghchalak, Northeast Zone, Ravi Shankar Koch, Sanghchalak, RSS, South West Garo Hills were present on the occasion.