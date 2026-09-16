‘Only social media speculation’: Meghalaya CM dismisses reports of 8 UDP MLAs joining BJP

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on September 16 said he had not received any reliable information about a reported move by UDP MLAs to join the BJP, saying he had only come across such speculation on social media.

Speaking to the media, Sangma said reports about a possible UDP-BJP move were being circulated through social media reels, messages and posts, but no concrete information had reached him through a reliable source.

Reports have suggested that eight UDP MLAs could join the BJP and seek additional ministerial berths in the MDA-II government.

On the National People's Party (NPP), Sangma maintained that the party remained united, saying all 33 NPP MLAs were together.

He also dismissed reports of differences within the party and referred to recent clarification by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on the issue.