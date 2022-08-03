The District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya on Tuesday has promulgated an Order under Section 144 CrPC prohibiting the sale of sharp objects, i.e., daos, knives etc, openly and along the roadside in Police Bazaar and Jail Road, Shillong.

Sale of such objects may be done only inside the shops under closed display.

This order comes into force with immediate effect and shall remain till further orders.

This Order is necessitated following reports that a number of vendors are selling sharp objects like daos, knives, etc along the roadside in Police Bazaar and Jail Road, Shillong. Such open sale and display of sharp tools could pose a threat as they could be picked up by miscreants and used against shopkeepers and pedestrians.