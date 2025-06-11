A major breakthrough has emerged in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, with his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, confessing to orchestrating his killing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. India Today reports that Sonam broke down before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) after being confronted with critical evidence linking her to the crime.

According to officials, Sonam admitted to plotting the murder with her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, who confessed to the crime a day earlier. The SIT presented CCTV footage allegedly showing Sonam meeting with contract killers shortly after Raja’s death. Investigators also showed her a blood-stained shirt found at the crime scene, which was identified as hers.

Police say Sonam was present when Raja was killed. "She watched her husband die," ACP Poonam Chand Yadav told India Today TV. On June 10, Raj Kushwaha and the three men he is accused of hiring—Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi—also confessed to their roles in the murder.

Raja and Sonam married on May 11 in Indore. They travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon and checked out of a homestay in Nongriat village on May 23. Ten days later, Raja’s body was discovered in a 200-foot gorge, around 20 km away. Police believe the murder took place shortly after the couple left their accommodation.

All four accused—Kushwaha and the three alleged contract killers—are in police custody.

Adding a significant twist to the case, Sonam’s brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, has publicly stated that he believes his sister is guilty. Speaking to reporters, he said, “According to the evidence found so far, I am 100% sure that she has committed this murder. All the accused are connected to Raj Kushwaha. We have severed ties with her.”

He also revealed that Sonam kept her relationship with Kushwaha hidden from their family. “Had we known, we would have never allowed this to happen,” Govind said, apologising to Raja’s family.

The case continues to unfold, with further legal proceedings expected in the coming days.