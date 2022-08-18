The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) has scheduled the tenth Meghalaya Legislative Assembly autumn session from September 9 to September 16 respectively.

Former Meghalaya CM and Leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma, while talking to the media, stated that the opposition will look at how to effectively utilize the time which is being provided for the members of the August house.

Asked about the issues to be raised by the opposition during the upcoming autumn session, Sangma said there are too many issues and the opposition will be putting their heads together on how to prioritize the issues.

“It is incumbent upon the members particularly the opposition to draw the attention of the government and see for course correction wherever is needed and press for action on matters of public importance,” he said.

“Since there are too many issues, we will have to see how to effectively utilize the time and effective floor management but that will again be determined on the overall, how the members of the august house like to participate because when we say private members business, it is not only the members belonging to the opposition, it also includes members belonging to the ruling conglomeration. Therefore, we will have to see how best we can utilize this available time for the larger interest of the people and the state,” he said.

Meghalaya Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh chaired the BAC and approved the calendar for the upcoming session.

The BAC meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tyngsong and Leader of Opposition, Dr. Mukul Sangma. This will be the last session before the Legislative Assembly election next year.

According to the calendar, there will be six working days of which government business has been allotted for September 9, 13, and 16 while private members’ business is for September 12, 14, and 15.