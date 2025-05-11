Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has formally appealed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for urgent intervention regarding the allocation of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025 examination centres outside the state, causing significant distress among students.

"Called on Hon'ble Union Education Minister, Shri @dpradhanbjp ji to take up the issues faced by our youth regarding the allocation of exam centers in locations outside Meghalaya for CUET 2025," Sangma tweeted on Sunday.

The issue emerged despite the state education department writing to the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 8, emphasising the need for examination centres within Meghalaya.

In his letter to Minister Pradhan, CM Sangma highlighted that students who selected Shillong as their preferred centre have been allocated to distant locations, including Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Kolkata.

"This development has placed an undue burden on many students, especially those from financially constrained backgrounds, who are now compelled to bear significant travel and accommodation costs. In many cases, these costs are beyond their means," Sangma wrote.

The Chief Minister noted that the state government has consistently supported NTA by identifying potential centres and offering administrative cooperation, including establishing state and district-level committees to facilitate examinations.

Sangma requested the minister to direct NTA to "review and reallocate CUET (UG) 2025 centres for Meghalaya candidates within the state" and to consider "postponing or deferring the examination for Meghalaya students this year until adequate and accessible infrastructure is ensured."

The CUET examination, which determines admission to undergraduate programs at central universities across India, has become increasingly important for students seeking higher education opportunities beyond their home state.