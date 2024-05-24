Online gaming is more than just a screen-time concern in rural Meghalaya; it is becoming a deadly factor in the fight against malaria. Last year, the state reportedly saw eight malaria-related deaths, all victims under 30. The Health Department has pointed to a surprising culprit: outdoor mobile gaming.

In rural areas, young people are drawn to better internet connectivity found by roadsides and under trees. They spend hours engrossed in online games, oblivious to the swarming mosquitoes that carry malaria. A senior health official noted this disturbing trend during visits to regions like Riangdo and Shallang, extending down to Garo Hills.

Unlike their cautious elders, who consult Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and take preventive measures, these young gamers are unconcerned about the lurking danger of malaria. The official highlighted a worrying change: mosquitoes are evolving. According the official, they bite for longer now, almost double the time they used to, but it is barely noticeable.

Malaria was once rampant in Meghalaya, with a staggering 48,603 cases recorded in 2015 alone. Although the numbers have declined over the past decade, with eight deaths in 2023 mirroring the toll in 2022, the state is still grappling with outbreaks. The Health Department is proactive, distributing bed nets and equipping ASHAs with test kits and medicines.

Efforts extend to urban communities around Williamnagar, Baghmara, and Tura, especially after recent outbreaks. The department has mapped out high-risk districts – South Garo Hills, East Garo Hills, and West Khasi Hills – and low-risk ones like South West Garo Hills and West Garo Hills.

Temperature changes are another factor fueling malaria cases. The Health Department, through multiple meetings, has developed strategies to curb the disease, leveraging social media influencers for broader awareness. While traditional fogging with DDT is effective, it’s met with resistance from some communities due to its impact on crops. Consent is sought before proceeding, ensuring a balanced approach to malaria prevention.