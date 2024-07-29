Governor Phagu Chauhan marked his final days in office with a tree-planting ceremony at Raj Bhavan. Chauhan planted an amla sapling on the grounds, symbolizing his tenure and commitment to Meghalaya.

The ceremony included a virtual appearance by First Lady Murahi Devi, for whom a second amla sapling was planted.

This event comes as Chauhan prepares to hand over his duties to governor-designate C H Vijayashankar. Vijayashankar, a seasoned politician from Karnataka, was appointed by President Droupadi Murmu as part of a broader reshuffle affecting nine states.

Vijayashankar brings extensive political experience to his new role, serving in state and national legislatures. His career includes two terms in the Lok Sabha and cabinet positions in Karnataka's state government.

The date for Vijayashankar to assume his new post has not yet been announced.