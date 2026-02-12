Meghalaya's North Garo Hills leader demands probe into 400 ‘outside’ labourers at Mendipathar Rail Yard

Timjim Momin, a public figure from Meghalaya's North Garo Hills District, has formally approached the Deputy Commissioner, seeking an enquiry into the engagement of more than 400 outside-State labourers for rake loading work at the Mendipathar railway station on December 28, 2025. The leader has highlighted the implications for local employment and broader social concerns, bringing the issue to the attention of local authorities and state representatives.

Momin expressed concern that despite the availability of local tribal labourers, workers from outside Meghalaya were reportedly brought in for the work, allegedly depriving local youth and daily wage earners of employment opportunities. The matter was flagged as an immediate threat to the livelihoods of residents in the area. He emphasized that such practices could undermine the morale of the local workforce and create a sense of alienation among the indigenous population.

He urged the district administration to identify the contractors or agencies responsible and take action as per law. This request underscores the call for accountability and adherence to local employment norms. Momin also highlighted the need for transparency in the recruitment process, suggesting that all agencies involved in labour hiring should be mandated to disclose their hiring practices and ensure compliance with regional guidelines.

Citing the constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, Momin further demanded that rake loading work at the railway station should ensure full engagement of eligible local tribal labourers. The invocation of constitutional provisions aims to reinforce the rights of indigenous communities in employment matters. He argued that the Sixth Schedule was specifically designed to protect the interests of tribal populations and that any deviation from these protections could set a concerning precedent for future projects in the region.

The representation also raised apprehensions among residents regarding possible infiltration into Mendipathar and adjoining areas, with concerns that individuals affected by eviction drives in neighbouring states might attempt to enter under the pretext of labour work. Such concerns have prompted calls for increased vigilance in local hiring practices. Momin pointed out that unchecked entry of outside workers could potentially lead to demographic changes, further intensifying anxieties among the local populace.

Momin called for strengthened monitoring and verification mechanisms to prevent any illegal settlement attempts and maintain law and order. This reflects a broader appeal for effective administrative oversight and enhanced scrutiny at the local level. He recommended the implementation of stricter documentation and identity verification procedures for all labourers engaged at the site, as well as periodic reviews by law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance.

He appealed to the district administration for prompt intervention, stating that timely action would help safeguard local livelihood interests and uphold constitutional protections in the region. Immediate measures have been sought to address both economic and security-related fears. Momin highlighted that a proactive approach by the authorities would not only resolve the current issue but also serve as a deterrent against similar occurrences in the future.

Copies of Momin's letter have been forwarded to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, the area's Member of Parliament, and members of the Legislative Assembly of North Garo Hills, ensuring that the issue receives attention from relevant authorities. The move aims to mobilise wider political support and foster coordinated action at multiple levels of governance.