The auditions for Miss Meghalaya and Miss Teen Meghalaya 2024 turned out to be a resounding success, with over 40 contestants showcasing their talents at Hotel Vivanta, Khyndailad.

The winner of Miss Meghalaya 2024 will be crowned Miss Universe Meghalaya and will earn a direct entry to the prestigious Miss Universe India 2024. The first and second runners-up will represent the state in Miss Northeast 2024, to be held in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the winner of Miss Teen Meghalaya 2024 will secure a direct entry to Miss Teen Diva 2025, which will take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The Miss Meghalaya Organisation ensures that the winners receive a deserving platform to showcase their talents on national levels and stages. Notably, Miss Meghalaya is the first beauty pageant in the state that provides the winner with a place in the finals of Miss Universe India.

The Grand Finale of Miss Meghalaya and Miss Teen Meghalaya 2024 will be held at the LARITI Multipurpose Hall on August 3, 2024.