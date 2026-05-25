Over 400 troops from 12 nations join Exercise PRAGATI 2026 in Meghalaya’s Umroi

The maiden edition of Exercise PRAGATI 2026, a multinational joint military exercise underway at Umroi in Meghalaya since May 20, has entered an intensive operational phase with the participation of more than 400 military personnel from 12 friendly nations.

The exercise is being conducted with the objective of enhancing regional peace, security cooperation and interoperability among participating armed forces through joint training and professional exchanges. Organised in the spirit of equality, friendship and mutual respect, the multinational engagement has brought together troops from participating countries to train collectively in a challenging operational environment.

A major highlight of the exercise has been the formation of integrated mixed teams comprising personnel from all participating nations. These teams have been jointly undertaking a range of tactical drills and field exercises aimed at strengthening operational coordination and mutual understanding.

Over the past three days, troops have trained extensively in semi-mountainous and jungle terrain around Umroi. The activities have included rock craft, ambush and counter-ambush drills, slithering operations, jungle lane shooting and bus intervention exercises. Sniper firing and AK-203 rifle firing competitions were also conducted to improve combat proficiency, operational confidence and professional interaction among the participating contingents.

In addition to operational training, the exercise has also focused on strengthening camaraderie and military bonding through sporting and informal interaction. Personnel from the participating nations took part in basketball, volleyball and tug of war competitions, reinforcing teamwork, mutual trust and cooperation among the armed forces.

Exercise PRAGATI 2026 is aimed at strengthening collective preparedness and deepening military-to-military engagement among regional partners. Officials said the exercise reflects the shared commitment of participating nations to address common security challenges through joint training, mutual learning and sustained professional cooperation.