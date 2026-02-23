Over 4,300 drug users complete rehab in Meghalaya since 2020; 147 currently in treatment

More than 4,300 drug users have completed rehabilitation in Meghalaya since 2020, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told the state assembly on February 23, adding that 147 individuals are currently undergoing treatment across the state's 14 functional rehabilitation centres.

The figures were revealed in response to a starred question by MLA Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah. Of the 14 centres, seven are aided by the state government, one by the central government, and six are privately managed.

The Chief Minister categorically denied reports that the state is sending drug addicts to rehabilitation centres in Assam, where media reports have alleged physical and mental abuse of youth.

In a separate disclosure on legal matters, a total of 221 cases involving the state of Meghalaya are currently pending before the Supreme Court of India, Law Minister Lahkmen Rymbui told the assembly.

The disclosure came in response to a starred question by MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang, who also sought details on legal expenditure. Rymbui said the state has 32 government advocates empanelled before the Supreme Court, alongside five local advocates.

Total fees and entitlements paid to the Advocate General and empanelled advocates for the financial year 2025–26 amounted to Rs 2,54,17,885 — approximately Rs 2.54 crore.