A comprehensive agricultural awareness campaign reached 7,278 farmers across 63 villages in 13 blocks of Meghalaya on June 2, as part of the state's ongoing efforts to modernise farming practices and boost rural incomes.

The fourth day of the Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, organised by Meghalaya's Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), focused heavily on climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable farming techniques, addressing critical challenges faced by farmers in the northeastern state's unique topographical conditions.

Farmers received hands-on training in cutting-edge agricultural technologies, including the use of nano fertilisers and drone applications for crop monitoring. The programme emphasised integrated farming systems that combine traditional knowledge with modern scientific approaches, particularly relevant for Meghalaya's hilly terrain and changing weather patterns.

A significant portion of the training addressed livestock management, with veterinary experts providing guidance on vaccination schedules for pigs, poultry, goats, and cattle. Disease prevention measures, including rabies awareness and foot-and-mouth disease management, were highlighted, given the state's substantial livestock economy.

The campaign distributed climate-resilient rice seeds specifically adapted for the upcoming Kharif season, along with vegetable and millet seeds. Extension materials covering improved crop varieties, rainwater harvesting techniques, and organic farming practices were provided to participating farmers.

Agricultural officers explained various government support schemes, including the PM-KISAN direct benefit transfer program, Kisan Credit Cards, and specialized insurance schemes for both crops and livestock. Farmers learned about subsidized machinery availability and custom hiring centers that make expensive equipment accessible to small-scale producers.

Particular attention was given to high-value crop cultivation suited to Meghalaya's climate, including specialty products like Lakadong turmeric, which commands premium prices in national markets. The training covered cultivation techniques for crops that cannot be grown in plains regions, highlighting the state's agricultural advantages.

The programme addressed soil health management through demonstrations of soil testing procedures and interpretation of soil health cards. Farmers received guidance on crop selection based on soil analysis results and integrated nutrient management techniques specific to Meghalaya's soil conditions.

Extension workers emphasised the economic potential of value-added agricultural enterprises, including mushroom cultivation, beekeeping, and processing of horticultural products. Information about agri-business incubation centres and farmer-producer organisation formation was shared to encourage entrepreneurial activities.