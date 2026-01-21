Over 800 job seekers attend Shillong job fair as recruiters hold on-spot interviews

More than 800 young job seekers turned up at the NIELIT Job Fair 2026 in Shillong on January 20, underlining the scale of demand for employment and skill-based opportunities in the region.

Held at the Soso Tham Auditorium, the one-day fair saw recruiters from over 18 companies conduct on-spot interviews, with several firms shortlisting candidates the same day.

The event brought together graduates, diploma holders and early-career professionals from East Khasi Hills and other districts, many of whom were seeking immediate placement.

The strongest hiring focus was on entry-level and mid-level roles across information technology, hardware services, security, education, automotive services, wellness, customer support and staffing solutions. Recruiters interviewed candidates throughout the day, with some conducting multiple rounds to speed up selection.

Officials associated with the fair said the turnout reflected both rising job awareness among youths and the growing relevance of local hiring platforms. Employers reported a steady flow of candidates with basic technical skills, while others noted strong interest in customer service, sales and operations roles.

Alongside interviews, candidates received career counselling, résumé reviews and guidance on interview preparation. The Divisional Employment Exchange facilitated profile matching, helping candidates identify openings aligned with their qualifications and experience.

The job fair has become an annual activity in Shillong and is increasingly seen as a key interface between employers and the local workforce. Organisers said feedback from recruiters would be used to design follow-up training programmes aimed at addressing specific skill gaps identified during the event.

With unemployment and underemployment continuing to affect many young people in the region, the scale of participation at this year’s fair highlighted both the urgency of the issue and the role of targeted recruitment drives in connecting local talent with available jobs