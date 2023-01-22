Authorities in poll-bound Meghalaya have seized unaccounted cash of over Rs 10 lakh in a village in East Jaintia Hills district.

The unaccounted cash was recovered from vehicles coming from Assam in three separate operations in Umkiang village in the Sutnga-Saipung assembly constituency.

“The district authorities have seized Rs 10.72 lakh in cash in Sutnga-Saipung assembly seat. No one was arrested so far in these cash seizures,” Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said.

East Jaintia Hills SP Jagpal Dhanoa said the "cash was seized from vehicles coming from neighbouring Assam on January 21" as the occupants of such cars could not produce any valid document for carrying the liquid asset.

Sutnga-Saipung constituency is considered one of the 'expenditure sensitive' assembly seats identified by the commission. Elections to 60-member Meghalaya assembly will be held on February 27, and counting of votes will take place on March 2.

Meghalaya will go to the polls on February 27 to elect the eleventh Assembly of the State. The term of the present government will end on March 15.

The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for Assembly elections in three states, Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.

Tripura will vote on February 16 while Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27. The votes will be counted on March 2.

The notification for the elections will be issued on January 31.

The last date for filing of nomination will be February 7 and the date for scrutiny of nominations is February 8. The last date for withdrawal of nominations by candidates is February 10.

The announcement of the election dates marked the commencement of model code of conduct or MCC in the three polling states from today till the completion of polling exercise in all these three states.

All the provisions of the model code of conduct will apply to Meghalaya with regard to all candidates, political parties and the Meghalaya government as well as of Tripura and Nagaland.

The governments of the poll-bound states have also been directed to ensure that no misuse of official machinery/position is done during the period of the model code of conduct.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of model code of conduct guidelines. It has also warned of stringent action against any violation of these guidelines.