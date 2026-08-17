‘Pained’ over Tarapith hotel fire as five Meghalaya residents among eight dead: Conrad K Sangma

Five people from Meghalaya's South Garo Hills are among eight people who died in a hotel fire near the Tarapith Temple in West Bengal's Birbhum district, with six others from the state injured in the incident.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on August 17 expressed condolences to the families of those killed and said the state government was coordinating with authorities in West Bengal.

“Pained to learn about the fire incident at a hotel near Tarapith Temple in Birbhum, West Bengal that claimed the lives of five residents from South Garo Hills and injured six others from our state,” Sangma said in a post on X.

He added, “Extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to those injured. Our Government is coordinating with the authorities of West Bengal.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed anguish over the incident. “Anguished to hear about the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Birbhum, West Bengal. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” Modi said in a post on X.

He added that the local administration was assisting those affected.

The fire is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit. Birbhum Superintendent of Police Vidit Raj Bhundesh said there were no visible flames or smoke when police and fire brigade personnel reached the hotel.

“Neither smoke nor flames were visible from the outside,” the SP said, adding that 22 people were rescued using ladders, while 11 others were taken to hospital.

According to officials, 28 people survived the incident, while seven injured people remain under treatment.

Eight people were rescued from the hotel but were later declared dead. Five of the deceased were from Meghalaya and three from Alipurduar.

The Meghalaya victims have been identified as Rajendra Nath, Asha Nath, Buran Madak, 10-year-old Shivraj Madak and eight-year-old Aushnath Madak.

The victims from Alipurduar have been identified as Kamal Roy, Amit Pal and Subir Saha. The identity of another person, Rajesh Sharma of Alipurduar, is yet to be confirmed.

Police have registered an FIR and taken the hotel operators into custody for questioning. A forensic science team is expected to visit the site to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Further details are awaited.