West Shillong MLA Paul Lyngdoh is set to make a comeback to the Meghalaya cabinet, days after joining the ruling National People's Party (NPP), with his swearing-in scheduled for 5 pm on November 2, a party leader said.

Lyngdoh, who previously served as the state's tourism minister, will fill the vacancy left by former United Democratic Party (UDP) president Metbah Lyngdoh, who recently resigned from the Council of Ministers.

His return to the cabinet comes amid a significant political realignment in Meghalaya, with 11 legislators recently leaving the UDP. Eight of them joined the BJP, while Lyngdoh and two other MLAs sought to merge with the NPP.

The NPP formally inducted Paul Lyngdoh and Mawkyrwat MLA Renikton Lyngdoh at its headquarters on October 28. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong handed over their membership certificates at the event. Mookaiaw MLA Nujorji Sungoh, the third legislator who sought to join the NPP, could not attend the programme due to illness.

"Paul Lyngdoh, who represents the West Shillong constituency, will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh from the Council of Ministers," an NPP leader said.

An official also confirmed that the swearing-in ceremony would take place at 5 pm on Monday.

Lyngdoh's previous stint in the cabinet saw him handle the tourism portfolio, during which he took an active interest in several projects aimed at developing the sector. Among them was the proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway project, which has recently faced scrutiny after the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council raised objections.