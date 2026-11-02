West Shillong MLA Paul Lyngdoh was sworn in as a minister in the Meghalaya government on Monday, November 2, marking his return to the state cabinet days after joining the ruling National People's Party (NPP).

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma confirmed Lyngdoh's induction in a social media post following the oath-taking ceremony at Lok Bhavan in Shillong.

"Witnessed the oath-taking ceremony of Bah Paul Lyngdoh as Hon’ble Minister at Lok Bhavan, Shillong, today," Sangma posted on November 2.

He also extended his "heartiest congratulations and best wishes" to the newly inducted minister, expressing hope that he would serve the people of Meghalaya with "dedication and commitment".

Lyngdoh's induction fills the vacancy created by the resignation of former United Democratic Party (UDP) president Metbah Lyngdoh from the Council of Ministers.

The development comes amid a major political shift in Meghalaya, with 11 legislators recently leaving the UDP. While eight MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Paul Lyngdoh and two other legislators moved towards the NPP.

The NPP formally inducted Paul Lyngdoh and Mawkyrwat MLA Renikton Lyngdoh into the party on October 28. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong handed over their membership certificates at the party headquarters. Mookaiaw MLA Nujorji Sungoh, the third legislator seeking to join the NPP, was unable to attend the event due to illness.

Lyngdoh previously served as Meghalaya's tourism minister, during which he was associated with several initiatives aimed at developing the state's tourism sector. One of the key projects during his tenure was the proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway, which has recently come under scrutiny following objections from the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council.