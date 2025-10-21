Peace agreement restores calm along Assam–Meghalaya border, paddy harvesting to resume

Weeks of border tension between the Pnar villagers of Lapangap in Meghalaya and the Karbi villagers of Tahpat in Assam have eased after both sides reached a peace agreement, paving the way for farmers to resume paddy harvesting without disruption.

The breakthrough came during a coordination meeting held on October 20 at the Assam Border Outpost in Khanduli, where officials from West Jaiñtia Hills and West Karbi Anglong districts jointly facilitated talks between community representatives. The meeting marked a key effort to restore normalcy following the violent clash on October 8 that resulted in the death of Oriwel Timung of Tahpat village.

Authorities from both states confirmed that the two communities have agreed to maintain peace, cooperate with ongoing investigations, and allow unhindered agricultural activity during the critical harvest period. The administrations also assured full coordination in ensuring justice for Timung’s death.

Senior officials, including West Jaiñtia Hills Border Magistrate GH Passah, West Karbi Anglong Deputy Commissioner SP Sarma, Superintendent of Police R Barua, and several headmen and community leaders from both sides, attended the meeting. Participants emphasised the need for restraint and collective responsibility to prevent further unrest.

The decision to resume paddy harvesting immediately was seen as essential to protect livelihoods amid rising concerns over crop loss. Both administrations have urged villagers to adhere to the peace accord and assist law enforcement agencies in maintaining order along the sensitive border region.

Officials described the agreement as a significant step toward rebuilding trust and ensuring lasting stability between the border communities of Assam and Meghalaya.