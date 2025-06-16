Dog owners across Shillong now face mandatory registration requirements and potential penalties as the city's municipal authorities step up enforcement of pet control regulations.

The Shillong Municipal Board has issued a directive requiring all residents within the municipal area to register their pet dogs and obtain identification tags, with a registration fee set at Rs 250 per animal.

The measure, enforced under Section 128 of the Municipal Act, aims to address growing concerns about stray animals and public safety in the hill station.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Shillong Municipal Board emphasised that pet owners must ensure their dogs do not roam freely on public roads or in common areas. The regulation specifically targets the problem of uncontrolled pets that have been causing disturbances in residential neighbourhoods and commercial areas.

Under the new enforcement drive, any dog found without proper registration tags will be classified as a stray animal, regardless of whether it has an owner. This classification could result in the animal being impounded, with owners facing legal action under municipal laws.

Pet owners have been advised to complete the registration process promptly to avoid complications. The registration system is designed to create accountability among dog owners while helping municipal authorities track and manage the city's pet population more effectively.