News
 Meghalaya
Petrol bomb attack damages police vehicle in Shillong

Petrol bomb attack damages police vehicle in Shillong

A police vehicle was damaged in a petrol bomb attack in Shillong with no injuries reported. Authorities have launched an investigation and increased security in the area

Advertisement
Petrol bomb attack damages police vehicle in Shillong

A vehicle parked near the Pasture Beat House in Lawmali, Shillong, was damaged after unidentified individuals hurled a petrol bomb at it early Friday morning, according to police.

The attack occurred around 1:30 am when the vehicle, bearing registration number ML 05 L 3840 and reportedly in use by the Pasture Beat House police, was stationed close to the outpost.

Footage from the scene showed fire damage concentrated in the front section, particularly near the driver’s seat.

Authorities said the blaze was quickly contained, preventing further destruction. No injuries were reported.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those responsible. Police have not ruled out any motive and are reviewing surveillance footage from the area.

Edited By: Aparmita
Published On: Aug 15, 2025
POST A COMMENT
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement