Petrol bombs hurled at police station in Meghalaya, no injuries reported

Two unidentified persons on a two-wheeler allegedly hurled petrol bombs at Laban police station in Meghalaya's Shillong in the early hours of Saturday, September 12, triggering a fire inside the police premises, officials said.

No police personnel were injured in the incident, Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said.

According to Syiem, the two attackers arrived on a two-wheeler and threw two petrol bombs at around 2.30 am before fleeing the spot.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the police station. Police are examining the footage to identify the suspects.

The petrol bombs, also known as Molotov cocktails, caused a fire inside the police station premises. Police personnel later managed to douse the flames, preventing further damage.

No arrests have been made so far, Syiem said.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining the CCTV footage and other evidence collected from the scene.

The motive behind the attack has not yet been established. Police, however, have not ruled out the possible involvement of groups supporting the demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya.