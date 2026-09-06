PIMC MBBS admissions: Youth Congress urges Meghalaya government to protect state quota students

The Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress has raised concerns over the uncertainty surrounding the admission and academic future of students selected under the Meghalaya State Quota for MBBS at P.A. Sangma International Medical College & Hospital (PIMC), USTM, for the 2026 academic session.

The organisation said its concerns stem from a communication issued by USTM to parents of newly selected State Quota students, indicating that final admission formalities are linked to the resolution of financial and fee-related issues between the institution and the Health Department of the Meghalaya government.

The Youth Congress said students who secured seats through the official admission and counselling process should not be affected by financial or administrative differences between the government and PIMC/USTM.

According to the organisation, the students had no role in framing the State Quota policy, determining the fee structure or negotiating financial arrangements between the government and the institution. It also said they were not responsible for the reported financial difficulties or any dispute between the two sides.

The Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress has urged the state government to provide a written assurance that all students selected under the 2026 State Quota will be able to complete their admission process and that no student will lose an academic year because of the ongoing issues.

The organisation has also sought protection for students from previous batches enrolled at PIMC. It called on the government to ensure uninterrupted classes, clinical training, examinations, internships, hospital exposure and overall academic progression for these students.

It further urged the government to assess the institution's current academic, clinical and infrastructural capacity and formulate a contingency plan in case PIMC is unable to meet its academic obligations.

On the fee issue, the Youth Congress sought clarity on whether the notified annual fee of ₹4.95 lakh remains applicable to students admitted under the 2026 State Quota. If any revision is under consideration, it said the government should disclose the legal basis for the proposed change, the competent authority for revising the fee and whether students would face any additional financial burden.

The organisation has called for an immediate meeting involving the Meghalaya government, PIMC/USTM, affected students and their parents to resolve the matter within a defined timeframe.

It has also urged the Chief Minister and the Health Department to intervene and ensure that the interests of students remain the priority in resolving the dispute.

The Youth Congress said the government should guarantee admission for all 2026 State Quota MBBS students allotted seats at PIMC, prevent loss of an academic year, clarify the applicable fee, protect existing batches and ensure continuity of medical education and clinical training.

The organisation maintained that financial or administrative differences between the government and the institution should not adversely affect students who secured their seats through the official admission process.