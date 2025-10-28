Pine Mount, St Edmund’s dominate first interschool swimming championship in Shillong

Pine Mount School and St Edmund’s School emerged overall champions at the first Interschool Swimming Championship 2025, organised by True North Fitness Centre and Swimming Academy at Lapalang, Shillong.

The two-day meet concluded with exciting relay races that drew loud support from schoolmates, parents and teachers. A total of 155 swimmers from 25 schools took part in the event.

St Edmund’s topped the boys’ category with 29 medals — 10 gold, 10 silver and 9 bronze — while Pine Mount led the girls’ division, collecting 19 medals including 6 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze.

Individual performances stood out as well. Shaun M Diengdoh of Assam Rifles Public School and Nazareen Pariong of KJP Girls’ High School, the only entrants from their respective schools, secured third and second places overall in the boys’ and girls’ categories. Shaun, coached by his mother and True North instructor Shelly Diengdoh, claimed five golds in the 15–17 boys’ group. Nazareen, trained by her father Landaris Pariong, swept the 15–17 girls’ category with six golds and one silver.

Seven Set School also delivered a strong showing, with Meiaipynsan Lyngdoh Tron capturing all seven gold medals won by his school, earning them second place in the boys’ division behind St Edmund’s.

Despite Meghalaya’s cold climate limiting outdoor swimming, True North’s heated and covered pools at Lapalang and Mission Compound have created opportunities for year-round training. The organisers said the championship marked a key step towards developing competitive swimming in the state.

Best Swimmer Awards

Boys:

10 years: Jeremaiah D Shadap (St Edmund’s) & Amaziah A Diengdoh (LEADS School) – 1 gold, 1 silver each

11–12 years: Keanan GN Momin (St Edmund’s) – 4 gold, 1 silver

13–14 years: Meiaipynsan L Tron (Seven Set) – 7 gold, 1 silver

15–17 years: Shaun M Diengdoh (Assam Rifles Public School) – 5 gold

18–20 years: Banpynshngain Syngwan (Shillong College) – 3 gold

Girls:

9–10 years: Ia E Khongji (Pine Mount) – 1 gold, 1 silver

11–12 years: Anisa R Phanbuh (Jyoti Sroat School) – 3 gold

13–14 years: Verem G Nongsiej (KV EAC) – 3 gold

15–17 years: Nazareen Pariong (KJP Girls’ High School) – 6 gold, 1 silver

18–20 years: Pdiangsuklang Syngwan (Shillong College) – 3 gold