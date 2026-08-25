‘Please practise what you preach’: Conrad Sangma hits back at VPP over land Bill

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on August 25 accused the Voice of the People Party (VPP) of taking a contradictory position on community participation in land-related decisions.

Speaking in the Assembly, Sangma said he agreed with the VPP's argument that communities must be involved in decisions concerning land. However, he questioned the party's position on the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council Regulation and Administration of Land Amendment Bill, 2026.

Sangma pointed to a proposed amendment to Section 16 of the principal Act, which he said seeks to remove the requirement for prior consultation with the respective Dorbar Shnong, Dorbar Raid and Dorbar Hima.

Calling the proposed change “quite unfortunate”, the Chief Minister said it went against the principle of community participation being advocated in the Assembly.

“If we talk about ensuring that there must be a system of transparency,” Sangma said, decision-making must involve all relevant institutions.

He said Meghalaya's traditional institutions were created to provide checks and balances in the customary system and had played that role for generations.

Sangma said the Rangbah Shnong, Raid and Hima institutions should continue to have a role in decisions affecting land and communities.

“I would like to put my charter of demand back to VPP,” he said, urging the party and the KHADC to ensure that traditional institutions remained part of the process.

“Please practise what you preach, please involve the traditional institutions, please ensure that community is not left behind,” Sangma said.