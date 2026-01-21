PM Modi greets Meghalaya on 54th Statehood Day, hails its role in nation-building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, January 21 extended warm greetings to the people of Meghalaya on the occasion of the state’s 54th Statehood Day, hailing its rich cultural legacy, natural beauty, and meaningful contributions to India’s national development.

Marking the milestone, the Prime Minister underscored Meghalaya’s growing role in the country’s progress and expressed optimism about its future trajectory. In a message shared on social media platform X, Modi praised the northeastern state for its vibrant traditions and scenic landscapes, which have earned admiration across the nation.

“I convey my heartfelt greetings to the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. The people of Meghalaya have made strong contributions to the development of our nation. The state's cultural vibrancy and scenic beauty are widely admired. May Meghalaya continue to scale new heights of development in the future,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Meghalaya, which attained statehood on January 21, 1972, has over the decades carved out a distinct identity rooted in indigenous traditions, ecological richness, and community-led governance.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma also extended greetings to the people of the state, reflecting on the legacy of its founders and the values that continue to guide Meghalaya’s journey. In his message on X, Sangma highlighted the vision and resilience of those who played a pivotal role in shaping the state.

“On the 54th Statehood Day of Meghalaya, I extend my warm greetings to the people of our beautiful state. May this occasion remind us of the vision, values, and indomitable spirit of our forefathers who shaped our state, and inspire us to continue working together in harmony for lasting peace and progress,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister’s post was accompanied by a visual tribute celebrating Meghalaya’s cultural diversity, reflecting the pride and aspirations of its people as the state steps into another year of its statehood with renewed resolve for inclusive growth and sustainable development.