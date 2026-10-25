Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the revival of traditional millet cultivation in Meghalaya and Nagaland during his Mann Ki Baat programme, underscoring how local communities are combining traditional agricultural practices with innovation to create livelihood opportunities.

Recalling the global observance of 2023 as the International Year of Millets at India’s initiative, Modi said the campaign had helped people rediscover the cultural significance of Shree Anna, or millets.

He noted that the Northeast has a rich tradition of millet cultivation, which had declined over the years but is now witnessing a revival through community-led initiatives.

Highlighting Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district, Modi spoke about Khanduli village, where millets have traditionally been part of the local food culture. However, the number of farmers cultivating the crop had decreased over time.

Two women friends from the village responded by developing value-added millet products, including cookies, cakes, muffins and baby food. Their efforts boosted sales of millet-based products, increased demand for the grains and encouraged farmers to resume cultivation.

The Prime Minister also cited Sadolpara village in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district, where farmer Chekjing Sangma has adopted modern millet-farming methods. Modi said the initiative had increased the farmer’s income and raised awareness about millet cultivation among villagers.

Turning to Nagaland, Modi highlighted the revival of millet farming in Kezoma village in Kohima district, where cultivation had stopped for more than a decade. As a result, an entire generation had grown up unfamiliar with a crop once cultivated by their grandparents.

The community resumed millet cultivation in 2024 and organised its first millet festival in 2025. Modi said demand for millet-based products was now growing in the region.

The Prime Minister said these examples demonstrated how local communities were linking traditional crops with new economic opportunities. He added that such initiatives were helping villages pursue prosperity while preserving their agricultural heritage.

The revival of millet cultivation in Meghalaya and Nagaland highlights the potential of traditional crops to support rural livelihoods, encourage entrepreneurship and promote sustainable agriculture.