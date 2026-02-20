PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi mourn Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon's sudden death

Ricky AJ Syngkon, the Lok Sabha MP from Shillong in Meghalaya, died on the evening of February 19 from a heart attack at the age of 54. One of the state's two MPs in the lower house, his passing has triggered an outpouring of grief from leaders across the political spectrum.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the tributes, posting on X: "Saddened by the passing of Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon, Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, Meghalaya. His commitment to public service and the people of Meghalaya will be remembered with respect. My condolences to his family, friends, and supporters."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed the sentiment, highlighting Syngkon's long-term dedication. In his X post, Modi stated: "Saddened by the passing of Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon. He will be remembered for his dedicated service to the people of Meghalaya. My thoughts are with his family, friends and supporters during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

Meghalaya's Chief Minister also voiced deep sorrow, calling Syngkon a compassionate leader devoted to public service and his constituents' welfare. Condolences continue to flood social media as colleagues mourn the void left by the parliamentarian.