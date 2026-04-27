PM Modi to inaugurate Meghalaya Cricket Association's Indoor Cricket Academy on April 28

The Meghalaya Cricket Association’s indoor cricket academy at Kurkalang will be formally inaugurated on April 28, alongside a wider rollout of indoor stadiums across six northeastern states. The programme will be led virtually by Narendra Modi from Sikkim, marking a coordinated push to strengthen sports infrastructure in the region.

MCA president James PK Sangma has invited members and affiliates to attend the ceremony at the Kurkalang facility, calling it a key moment for cricket in the state.

The launch follows efforts to complete the academy after construction delays under the previous administration. Sangma said he had sought the intervention of Conrad K Sangma to accelerate the process. “I had requested the intervention… to fast-track the completion of the Academy. I am grateful that due to his interventions, the Indoor Cricket Academy is now ready to be inaugurated and used,” he said.

A major hurdle ahead of commissioning the facility was the lack of electricity. Power connectivity was secured from Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited within 12 days, enabling final preparations to be completed on time.

Sangma described the inauguration as significant for the state and the wider Northeast. “It is indeed a great honour to have the Prime Minister inaugurate the Indoor Cricket Academy. This will mean a great deal for our State and the Northeast collectively in boosting cricket in the region,” he said.

He added that discussions are already underway with internal committees, including a cricket advisory group of former players, to plan training and development activities at the venue.

The Kurkalang facility has been developed with support from the Board of Control for Cricket in India and is expected to strengthen year-round training by offering a modern indoor environment for players across Meghalaya.