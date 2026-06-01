POCSO convict sentenced to 15 years' rigorous imprisonment in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills

A special POCSO court in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district has sentenced a man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a child sexual abuse case registered in 2019.

The case was registered at Khliehriat Women Police Station under Khliehriat Women PS Case No. 23(07)2019 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The investigation was conducted by Woman Police Sub-Inspector S Kharsati. Following the investigation, police arrested the accused, Rephius Thamar, and filed a chargesheet in August 2020.

After the completion of the trial, the court of Special Judge (POCSO) B Khriam at Khliehriat found Thamar guilty under the relevant provisions of the POCSO Act. The court subsequently sentenced him to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. The order was passed on May 6, 2026.

The conviction marks the conclusion of a case that remained under judicial process for nearly seven years from the time of registration to the delivery of the sentence.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills, the prosecution successfully secured the conviction following the completion of the trial.