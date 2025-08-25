Meghalaya man gets life imprisonment for raping minor girl

A POCSO court in Shillong sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl. A fine of Rs 10,000 has also been imposed on him.

Special Judge (POCSO) court R Rymbai, on August 22, sentenced Lovingstar Binan to life imprisonment under the POCSO Act.

The case was registered against Binan for raping the minor girl in 2021.

Earlier, in July, a construction worker was convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for attempting to molest and rape a woman in Meghalaya's South West Garo Hills district.

The Mahendraganj Police Station received a written complaint on April 14, 2015, alleging that Muslim Miah, who was working on construction at the complainant's residence, had followed the victim, held her hand and attempted to molest and rape her.