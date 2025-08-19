Police arrest two, seize 10 kg marijuana with thousands of pills on Assam-Meghalaya border

Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested during a midnight operation on the Assam-Meghalaya border, with police seizing over 10 kilograms of marijuana and thousands of prescription drugs worth lakhs in the black market.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of East Jaintia Hills District Police intercepted the smugglers on August 19, following intelligence about suspicious passengers travelling from Silchar to Shillong on a night bus service.

Acting on a tip-off received the previous evening, officers from Lumshnong Police Station established a checkpoint and stopped an MTC bus bearing registration number ML 03 0222 at around 4:00 am. The search led to the arrest of Amol Nath, 42, from Silchar, Assam, and Radika Ranjan Das from Tripura's Dholai district.

Police recovered 10.35 kilograms of marijuana, 2,736 Tramadol Hydrochloride capsules, and 6,000 Nitrazepam tablets from their possession. Two mobile phones were also seized as evidence. The search was conducted under Section 50 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act with independent witnesses present.

Superintendent of Police Vikash PS stated that the arrested individuals are believed to be part of a larger organised crime syndicate operating across state borders. A case has been registered at Lumshnong Police Station under the NDPS Act, and investigators are working to trace the supply chain and identify other network members.

Police have appealed to the public for information about other individuals involved in the illegal trade, assuring confidentiality and suitable rewards for credible tips. Citizens can contact their nearest police station with any relevant information.