Political stability has unlocked Northeast growth opportunities: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the Northeast is entering a phase of rapid economic expansion, driven by political stability, firm leadership and improved investor confidence.

Speaking at a curtain raiser event for the upcoming North East India Infrastructure Summit and Exhibition in Shillong, Sangma said the region had long remained constrained due to the lack of an enabling political environment, but conditions have now changed significantly.

“The overall environment and political situation make the timing perfect,” Sangma said, while referring to growing investor interest in the region.

He said several economic opportunities that remained untapped for years are now beginning to open up because of “the right leadership, political stability and consistent follow-up”.

According to the chief minister, stable governments at both the Centre and state levels have improved decision-making and policy implementation, helping accelerate growth across the Northeast. He also noted that the region’s relatively lower economic exposure in previous decades is one of the reasons it is now witnessing a sharper growth trajectory compared to many other parts of the country.

The two-day North East India Infrastructure Summit and Exhibition will be held in Shillong on June 11 and 12. The event is being organised jointly by the Federation of Industry and Commerce of North Eastern Region along with multiple Union ministries. Political leaders, investors, policymakers and industry representatives are expected to attend.

Speaking at the programme, Sanjay Jaju said the Centre remains committed to infrastructure-led development and stronger regional integration in the Northeast.

Jaju said the government has already spent Rs 1 lakh crore across sectors in the region so far this year, calling it “the highest ever” allocation for the Northeast.

“While the government of India is putting in its might, real development will come when entrepreneurs join hands for business interests,” he said.

Describing the northeastern states as “Ashtalakshmi”, Jaju said the region occupies a key place in India’s broader development agenda. He also identified Meghalaya and Shillong as emerging centres for infrastructure, tourism, entrepreneurship and investment.