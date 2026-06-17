Politics alone cannot solve Northeast’s challenges: Pradyot Debbarma

Tipra Motha founder and leader Pradyot Manikya Debbarma has said that politics alone cannot address the challenges facing the Northeast, stressing that education, economic opportunities and the preservation of indigenous identities must take priority.

Speaking to India Today NE on the sidelines of the North East India Infrastructure Summit 2026 in Shillong, Debbarma said political parties often become the focus of public discourse, but long-term development depends on strengthening the region's social and economic foundations.

"Politicians and politics alone will not be able to solve your problem," he said, arguing that quality education, job creation and economic growth should come before political considerations.

He said cultural and linguistic identities must also be protected alongside development initiatives, adding that focusing solely on politics risks safeguarding parties rather than communities.

Debbarma further claimed that India's development trajectory is increasingly being driven by citizens and institutions rather than political leadership alone.

According to him, while policymakers provide a broader vision, growth would continue even amid political changes because people are actively shaping their own futures.

The Tipra Motha chief said the Northeast's progress will depend on balancing economic advancement with the protection of indigenous cultures and identities, ensuring that future generations benefit from both.