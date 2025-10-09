Pop culture takes over Shillong: Kynjai Fest 2025 shows city is ready for its moment

Shillong's pop culture scene is booming. The 4th edition of Kynjai Fest, held at the State Central Library on October 4 and 5, drew packed crowds both days and made one thing clear: Shillong is fast becoming a major hub for youth culture in India.

The festival, originally known as Kynjai Cosfest, was rebranded this year to cater to a much wider audience. It now encompasses cosplay, film, K-pop, art, and everything in between—a reflection of how pop culture has evolved from niche interests to mainstream movements.

Pop culture is the entertainment, fashion, and values that drive youth culture. It's anime, it's music, it's art, it's creative expression. K-pop—Korean pop music—has become a global phenomenon, with groups commanding millions of fans and entire economies built around fandom. Cosplay, too, has transformed from a hobby into a legitimate profession and art form. These aren't just hobbies anymore. They're careers, communities, and ways of life.

Cosplay, in particular, deserves clarification. It's not mere fancy dress. It's a craft. Cosplayers spend months researching characters, hand-stitching costumes, crafting props, perfecting makeup and movement. When you see a cosplayer perform, you're watching an artist. The performances at Kynjai Fest proved this point. Local cosplayers showed off craftsmanship that rivalled anything seen internationally.

Earnies and Kael judging Cosplay competition

Thai cosplayers Earnies and Kael, who have been cosplaying for over 15 and 12 years respectively, attended the festival as special guests and judges. Both are established streamers and influencers in Thailand, and they didn't hold back in their praise.

"They're just so good — their cosplay and their performances are both really well-prepared," Earnies said about the local cosplayers.

Kael was equally impressed. "The craftsmanship in here can compete with the worldwide," he said, drawing on his experience as a guest performer across Southeast Asia—Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore, and Malaysia. During panel discussions, Kael also noted that pop culture has become so pervasive that even pets cosplay in Thailand now.

Hiro Kawamoto from Ota Tokyo, also graced the event with fun and insightful sessions. He stressed the importance of buying original merchandise rather than fake ones, a message aimed at supporting creators who pour their hearts into their work.

The two-day event featured cosplay competitions, panel discussions, and film showcases. A major highlight was the premiere screening of Ka Jingshemphang, directed by Tyrel Reuben Lyngdoh, which drew strong interest from local filmmakers and enthusiasts.

The K-pop dance competition concluded with Enclaw taking first place, followed by Nexus in second and RHTokyo securing third. In the cosplay segment, Garry and Rimeca emerged as winners, while Erica Wanniang claimed the top spot in the Chibi category. The film competition was won by Karan Prakash, who submitted an impressive entry all the way from New Delhi, featuring a storyline inspired by the popular game Tekken.

The festival food kept attendees fueled throughout, while the Ota Quiz tested fans' knowledge and sparked friendly competition. The performances came from Street Stories, Reble, Soulgroove, Penny Plan, Rimeka Dora, DKG, Chegim Durama, and Never End—a mix of established and emerging artists that added high-energy entertainment to the evenings.

Street Stories

The lineup of performers sheds light on what many already know: Shillong is intensely musical. The city's creative energy flows through multiple art forms, and Kynjai Fest showcased how pop culture fits naturally into that landscape.

Zacky D., Shillong's award-winning cosplayer who has represented India at international pop culture events, served as the festival's emcee and programmer. His presence grounded the event in authenticity and local pride.

Kynjai Fest 2025 created a platform for cultural exchange between South and Southeast Asia, bringing together creators, artists, and fans from different regions. Discussions focused on the future of creators, performers, artists, pop culture, the importance of supporting authentic merchandise, and ways to strengthen connections across the region.

The message from Earnies, Kael, and Hiro Kawamoto was consistent: Shillong's creators are ready for the world stage.