Power, education, health: Who got what in Meghalaya’s big cabinet reshuffle

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has allocated portfolios to the newly sworn-in ministers of his Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA-II) government, a day after eight of the state’s 12 ministers stepped down to make way for a reshuffle.

The Chief Minister will retain Cabinet Affairs, the Finance Department, and any portfolios not specifically assigned to others. Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar have been handed crucial responsibilities. Tynsong will look after Home (Police), Public Works (Roads and Buildings), District Council Affairs, and Parliamentary Affairs, while Dhar will oversee Urban Affairs, Transport, Commerce and Industries, and Prisons and Correctional Services.

Among the senior leaders, United Democratic Party (UDP) chief Metbah Lyngdoh has been given charge of Power, Water Resources, and Taxation. His party colleague Lahkmen Rymbui will handle Education, Revenue and Disaster Management.

Former deputy speaker Timothy D. Shira will now lead Tourism and Agriculture, in addition to Fisheries, while Brening A. Sangma has been allotted Excise and Border Area Development. Wailadmiki Shylla will take on Sports and Youth Affairs, along with Health and Family Welfare.

Sanbor Shullai, who entered the cabinet after replacing AL Hek, has been assigned multiple portfolios, including Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fisheries, Printing and Stationery, and Secretariat Administration. Sosthenes Sohtun will head Community and Rural Development and the General Administration Department, while Hill State People’s Democratic Party legislator Methodius Dkhar will manage Food and Civil Supplies.

NPP leader Marcuise N. Marak will continue to handle Public Health Engineering, Housing, and Soil and Water Conservation.

The expansion and reshuffle, which brought in eight MLAs—seven of them fresh faces—marks one of the most significant reorganisations of the MDA-II cabinet since its formation.