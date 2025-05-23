Pahamjula village in Jirang constituency finally has power flowing through its lines after nearly two decades of darkness. The remote community had been without electricity since 2007 when their transformer broke down, leaving residents to navigate 18 years without this basic necessity.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma visited the village on May 22, alongside local MLA Sostheness Sohtun to address the long-standing issue. The transformer has now been repaired, restoring electricity to households that had relied on alternative sources for nearly two decades.

"The joy this has brought to them" was evident during the CM's visit, as he witnessed firsthand the community's relief at having their power restored. The village's isolation had not deterred the state government from taking action once the issue was brought to official attention.

During the same tour, Sangma also visited Nonspung A village, where he inspected the deteriorating Nongspung A Garo LP School. The institution has served the local community since 1976, but now requires significant infrastructure upgrades to continue functioning effectively.

The Chief Minister announced plans to fund new school infrastructure through the Chief Minister's Special Development Fund, working alongside other government schemes to implement improvements in phases. The approach aims to modernise facilities while ensuring continued education services for students.

Beyond addressing infrastructure needs, Sangma distributed musical instruments and sports equipment to students, including guitars and footballs, to support extracurricular activities. This gesture reflects efforts to provide holistic educational opportunities even in remote areas.

The visits highlight ongoing challenges in rural Meghalaya, where basic services like electricity and adequate school facilities remain pressing concerns for isolated communities. The state government's direct engagement with these villages demonstrates a commitment to addressing infrastructure gaps that have persisted for years.

Both Pahamjula and Nonspung A represent dozens of similar communities across the state where geographical remoteness has historically limited access to essential services and development initiatives.