The PA Sangma Stadium in Tura witnessed a momentous occasion as the President Droupadi Murmu, officially inaugurated the 5th Meghalaya Games, making it a historic event for various reasons. The ceremony, attended by dignitaries including Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, showcased the diverse culture and rich sports heritage of the North East.

This edition of the Meghalaya Games stands out as the first to be held in Tura, a departure from its usual location in Shillong. The inclusion of traditional indigenous games adds a unique touch to the sporting extravaganza, complemented by the inaugural presence of the President of India.

Addressing the athletes and officials, President Murmu highlighted the untapped potential of North East India in sports development, acknowledging the region's strong sports culture. She emphasized the urgent need to support talent from tribal areas, encouraging them to pursue sports professionally. President Murmu also commended the North East for promoting women in sports and emphasized the untapped potential of adventure sports and tourism in the region.

The President noted the significant contributions of North East sportspersons to India's international standing in prestigious tournaments like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. Last week, she honored hockey player Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Wushu player Naorem Roshibina Devi with the Arjuna award at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Expressing optimism, President Murmu stated, "Meghalaya Games will encourage athletes for excellence, promote competitiveness, and create a vibrant sporting ecosystem."

A noteworthy moment occurred when the President, after her official speech, expressed gratitude to the audience for patiently waiting for over three hours in the cold winter evening, underscoring their dedication to the event.

The 5th Meghalaya Games is hosting nearly 3000 athletes participating in 23 disciplines across 16 venues in Tura over a six-day period. In his address, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma called the day historic, emphasizing the event's significance in shaping the future of the state's young generation.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to investing in youth, channelizing their energy positively, and providing opportunities for growth. He described the Meghalaya Games not just as a sports event but as an investment in the state's youth, culture, and unity.

The inaugural program featured a warm welcome to President Murmu by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's wife, Mehtab Sangma, who presented her with a thoughtful assortment of gifts, including games' souvenirs, dakmanda, Ryndia, and a handmade Mulberry Silk Saree crafted by Garo hills artisans.