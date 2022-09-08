President of India Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit Meghalaya and other states of the North East region this month.

This was informed by the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Sangma informed the media, “We have not received a written communication on the dates yet. I requested her to come to Meghalaya. It was on that day when the communication came to us that there's a chance that she might be coming. We were told the second week of September but…I would refrain from saying anything because it's really not my jurisdiction but yes there is definitely talk that the president is coming to the northeast.”

He said the communication that came to the state had asked the government for a list of projects that could be inaugurated by the President.